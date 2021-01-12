In 2 weeks, January 26-28, thousands of agents, brokers, executives, marketing and tech pros, analysts, and more are joining in for Inman Connect to discuss the most influential topics in real estate.
Here are some of the names we just added to this month’s agenda: CoStar’s Andy Florance, Sotheby’s Philip White, Redfin’s Glenn Kelman, Realogy’s Sue Yannaccone, and BHHS’s Chris Stuart.
They’ll join stars from KW, RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Opendoor, Realtor.com, and many more on our virtual stage, in front of thousands of your peers, January 26-28.
Everyone is saying yes to our flagship virtual event. You should join them. We priced the event to make it accessible to our entire community. If you register this week, that price is only $99.
Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:
Learn From Top-Producers & Innovators
- Andy Florance, CEO, CoStar
- Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group
- Chris Stuart, CEO, BHHS
- Josh Team, President, Keller Williams
- M. Ryan Gorman, President & CEO, Coldwell Banker
- Glenn Kelman, CEO, Redfin
- David Doctorow, CEO, Realtor.com
- Nick Bailey, CCO, RE/MAX
- Ivy Zelman, CEO, Zelman & Associates
- Jorge Guerra, President & CEO, Real Estate Sales Force
- Sean Black, Co-Founder & CEO, Knock
- Julie Faupel, Founder & CEO, REALM
- Kofi Nartey, Founder & CEO, Society Real Estate
- Philip White, Jr., President & CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty
That’s just the beginning.
Get Ahead of Major Trends & Issues
Join us for engaging discussions about:
- How to protect your commissions
- What’s next for property search and digital transactions
- The evolving role of the agent
- How to create and maximize your 2021 social media plan
- How to take advantage of market momentum
- What to expect the market to look like during the coming months
- How to best guide clients through the process and how to ensure success
- The future of iBuying
Engage with Your Peers
You’ll have plenty of opportunities to connect and collaborate: coffee conversations, virtual roundtables, 1:1 meetings, virtual cocktail receptions, and more. Stay in touch with friends old and new.
Reinforce with Replays
There’s a lot to cover over the 3 days. Attend what you can live, and watch the replays when it’s convenient for you. You’ll receive access to all of the replays after the event to watch and rewatch at your convenience.
Bundle tickets to receive the best deal
Save money when you bundle tickets. Register for the 2021 10-event bundle for access to January’s flagship Connect plus all 9 Connect Now events — live + all replays.
