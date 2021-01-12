They’ll join stars from KW, RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Opendoor, Realtor.com, and many more on our virtual stage, in front of thousands of your peers, January 26-28.

Everyone is saying yes to our flagship virtual event. You should join them. We priced the event to make it accessible to our entire community. If you register this week, that price is only $99.

Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

Learn From Top-Producers & Innovators

Andy Florance, CEO, CoStar

Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Chris Stuart, CEO, BHHS

Josh Team, President, Keller Williams

M. Ryan Gorman, President & CEO, Coldwell Banker

Glenn Kelman, CEO, Redfin

David Doctorow, CEO, Realtor.com

Nick Bailey, CCO, RE/MAX

Ivy Zelman, CEO, Zelman & Associates

Jorge Guerra, President & CEO, Real Estate Sales Force

Sean Black, Co-Founder & CEO, Knock

Julie Faupel, Founder & CEO, REALM

Kofi Nartey, Founder & CEO, Society Real Estate

Philip White, Jr., President & CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty

That’s just the beginning.

SEE THE SPEAKERS

Get Ahead of Major Trends & Issues

Join us for engaging discussions about:

How to protect your commissions

What’s next for property search and digital transactions

The evolving role of the agent

How to create and maximize your 2021 social media plan

How to take advantage of market momentum

What to expect the market to look like during the coming months

How to best guide clients through the process and how to ensure success

The future of iBuying

SEE THE EVENT AGENDA

Engage with Your Peers

You’ll have plenty of opportunities to connect and collaborate: coffee conversations, virtual roundtables, 1:1 meetings, virtual cocktail receptions, and more. Stay in touch with friends old and new.

Reinforce with Replays

There’s a lot to cover over the 3 days. Attend what you can live, and watch the replays when it’s convenient for you. You’ll receive access to all of the replays after the event to watch and rewatch at your convenience.

Bundle tickets to receive the best deal

Save money when you bundle tickets. Register for the 2021 10-event bundle for access to January’s flagship Connect plus all 9 Connect Now events — live + all replays.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list here.