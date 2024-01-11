Explore endless learning possibilities with Inman Access, your go-to resource for easy-to-digest educational classes. This week we’re putting the spotlight on the importance of community and what it can mean for your business.
Creative Ways to Forge Community Connections
Joe Rand of Howard Hanna | Rand Realty sits down with Emily Corning, Hustle & Heart Homes, and Amanda and AD Adedapo of Dapo Group for a candid discussion about the importance of community for your business. Discover how to tap into your local network and community to expand your target market and create meaningful connections and referrals.
Dive into the conversation and watch the full video above with Inman Access. Watchable anytime and on any device, Inman Access provides a library of content designed to expand your knowledge as a real estate professional.