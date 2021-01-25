DepositLink, the industry leader in electronic payments for residential real estate transactions, is revolutionizing the process for collecting earnest money deposits and commissions by introducing a “Same Day ACH” product that guarantees good funds in less than 24 hours.

DepositLink already allows consumers, real estate companies, and escrow holders, to securely send and receive payments for home sales and rentals on a mobile-responsive platform. With Same Day ACH, if a payment is made on any business day before 5pm EST, the funds will clear into the destination account between 12pm and 5pm EST the next business day – less than 24 hours.

“Same Day ACH is a complete game-changer for the residential real estate industry,” said Jay Rooney, CEO and Founder of DepositLink. “The market has been yearning for a secure and efficient alternative to paper checks and bank wires. Our astonishing growth and traction are proof of this. We are very excited to be the only company to offer Same Day ACH payments to the industry.”

Since its launch in October 2019, DepositLink has experienced remarkable growth and now services clients in all 50 states. DepositLink’s $500,000 per transaction limit is by far the highest in the electronic payments sector for real estate transactions and its platform can be tailored for companies of any size. Clients include brands such as Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21 Real Estate, Compass, ERA, Home Services of America, HomeSmart, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, and Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Using DepositLink has been one of the best business decisions that I’ve ever made,” said David Boehmig, Broker and CEO at Sotheby’s Atlanta Fine Homes. “It’s simple, secure, and efficient. Our agents love it, our accounting staff are thrilled to use its sophisticated reporting platform, and our clients are relieved from the burden of having to write checks or send bank wires. DepositLink is the future for moving money in real estate.”

DepositLink’s ability to track payments in real-time and at multiple levels in a real estate organization is another feature that has contributed to the company’s rapid growth. “We automate the tracking and reporting of every payment which allows agents to spend more time selling real estate, while accounting staff and office managers can see real time updates through a customized dashboard,” said Rooney. “We believe transferring the money in less than 24 hours with Same Day ACH will provide our clients with an even more efficient experience.”

Century 21 Affiliated, the largest Century 21 affiliate in the world, has 40 offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Florida and recently deployed DepositLink to its agents and finance team. “For months, our company looked very closely at several different electronic earnest money payment platforms for our agent base,” said Noel Williams, Director of Operations. “The ease of use for our agents and staff, the training and support, the security for our company, and the in-depth dashboard for our leadership set DepositLink apart from the rest.”

Organizational efficiency is critical for real estate companies to be successful and grow. Dave Stewart from Coldwell Banker Wallace in Knoxville, TN pointed out how much more efficient DepositLink has made his agents and accounting team. “DepositLink has completely changed the way we do business. Our agents are freed from the burden of chasing paper checks and our accounting staff can track all payments made in real-time from a comprehensive and intuitive reporting dashboard. And to top it off, their customer support is just awesome.”

For more information about DepositLink and to schedule a demo, please visit www.depositlink.com.