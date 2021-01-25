Here’s the truth: The most successful people never stop learning.

Continuing education at all levels of business shows commitment to adapting, growing, and changing with the demands of consumers to better meet their needs.

In 2021, consider expanding your breadth of knowledge with a training course or new certification. By diversifying your specialties, adding new tools to your repertoire, and becoming proficient in unexplored fields like luxury or commercial, you’re not only boosting your list of credentials—you’re becoming the expert on all facets of real estate in your local market.

“Education is an incredible way that real estate professionals can keep up with the ever-changing world and use their skills to help others,” says Casey Denby, RE/MAX Vice President of RE/MAX University Learning and Education, who oversees training programs through RE/MAX University (RU). “Online training courses are an investment in the longevity and success of your business.”

Consider some of the top certifications and designations, identified by Denby and the RU team, you can earn as an investment in your business—and yourself—this year. After all, within the RE/MAX network, it’s said that “the more you learn, the more you earn®.”

At Home with Diversity Certification (AHWD)

Beyond a refresher, it’s time to really do the work on inclusivity and diversity. Combat conscious and unconscious bias and continue to be a strong advocate of fair housing laws by pursuing the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of REALTORS (NAR). Doing so can help ensure your business promotes care and compassion for all people as well as fair business practices.

Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)

A prestigious credential to earn in residential real estate, the Certified Residential Specialist designation from NAR opens doors to exclusive resources and networking opportunities.

Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS)

Specializing in facilitating the transactions of new homes entails knowledge and expertise. With an increasing demand for new builds, the Certified New Home Specialist designation helps with buyer representation and brands you as a trusted agent for navigating new home sales.

Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR)

Advance your skills in lines of business you already conduct regularly. The Accredited Buyers Representative designation by NAR provides you with current information that addresses the specific needs of homebuyers.

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS)

Looking to expand into the luxury market? The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing hosts the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation for agents to gain the knowledge and skills necessary for assisting clients in buying and selling luxury properties.

Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA)

In today’s market, pricing properties is no simple task. NAR’s Pricing Strategy Advisor certificate is an opportunity to learn how to better advise home sellers on the value of their residence and understand how to better craft comparative market analysis reports.

Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE)

A must for combatting the nerves surrounding confrontation, the Real Estate Negotiation Expert certification from the Real Estate Business Institute is designed for agents to improve their negotiation skills and better advocate for their customers on both the buying and selling sides of the business.

RE/MAX leads the industry in real estate education through RE/MAX University, the brand’s training hub that provides affiliates with unparalleled opportunities, courses, coaching, and training often unavailable elsewhere. Agents, brokers, and teams can customize their experiences by choosing from materials like RE/MAX Learning Tracks, 1,000 free training videos, curated content, and more.

“To stand out from the rest,” Denby advises, “take advantage of the opportunities—certifications and designations—the industry has to offer to broaden your expertise and grow your business.”