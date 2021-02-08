A husband-wife team of real estate photographers lost around $7,000 of equipment in a robbery that occurred while they were driving in San Francisco traffic.

Real estate photographers Ben and Masha were driving east on the I-80 freeway around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 when a suspect jumped out of a Honda Accord and smashed a window of the Prius in front of him, according to ABC7. A Tesla driver captured the incident on camera while other witnesses also reported seeing a man grab a bag and run off.

The victims, a husband and wife team originally from Iran, told reporters on the scene that they were driving from a shoot at a nearby home near Dolores Park. Just prior to the robbery, Masha had noticed the Accord following them. After the shock of the attack, they noticed that around $7,000 worth of camera equipment including a camera, a drone, a lens, a flash and video gear was stolen from the car.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to help the couple recoup their losses and have raised just over $4,000 so far. While Ben and Masha immediately filed a police report, local authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“The brazen incident was all captured on video, thanks to a San Francisco man named Alex, who asked we don’t use his last name, who was behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 that recorded it all,” reads the GoFundMe page.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription