In real estate, we tend to talk a lot about ROI. So when the team at RateMyAgent first decided to look into the value of a review, we started pulling all the usual stats together.

87% of consumers read reviews for local businesses 1 .

. If a business or product has more 5+ reviews, purchase likelihood increases by 270% 2 .

. 79% of people trust online reviews as much as they trust recommendations from friends3.

And interestingly (though perhaps not surprisingly), more than 65% of Americans trust anonymous reviews more than a recommendation from an ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend4.

These data points were illuminating if a bit one-dimensional. Because while they speak to the importance of having a repository of reviews on hand, they overlook how important client feedback can be on a deeper level.

Our 2021 Agent of the Year for the Western Region, Drew Coleman, said it best:

“Real estate is a funny thing because your name becomes your reputation. It’s not like if you manage a Chili’s restaurant and someone leaves a bad review. That doesn’t sting like it does when someone says something about you.”

In other words, the value of a real estate review is personal. It’s emotional. It’s not a two-sentence review on the temperature of the appetizers at that Chili’s restaurant. It’s the final moment in a months-long, high-stakes journey between agent and client.

And for agents who have chosen to forgo a corporate path in order to build their own businesses, client reviews are also a rare acknowledgment of their passion, dedication, and expertise.

“As a broker and agent, I don’t have a boss or a manager to tell me I did a good job,” says Marie Presti, our 2021 Agent of the Year for the New England Region. “I don’t get a lot of pats on the back. So when I have a client tell me, ‘I couldn’t have done it without you…’ well, that is the best satisfaction I could ever hope to receive.”

These are just a few of the insights we gathered as we interviewed all seven of our 2021 regional Agent of the Year Award winners.

In our What is the Value of a Review eBook, we will delve deeper to uncover how each of these industry leaders leverages reviews to build a stronger digital footprint and to forge their own unique paths in the industry we love most.

