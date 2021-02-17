Last week’s news that Zillow is acquiring ShowingTime seemed to catch the industry by surprise, even as some noted that the move felt obvious for the Seattle-based behemoth in retrospect.

“I swallowed hard when I heard the news,” one agent told us.

For agents, the deal raises concerns about who owns their data, as well as what Zillow has planned for software that many people consider part of their daily toolbox.

At a time when Zillow’s power has never felt more ascendant, that’s just the start of the questions that we’ll have for Zillow’s Errol Samuelson and ShowingTime president Mike Lane, both of whom will take the stage at Inman Connect Now on Thursday.

They’ll face no-holds-barred questions from our own Clelia Peters as well as respond to some of the industry feedback that has surfaced on social media since the deal was announced.

And that’s just part of a power-packed Connect Now program that will feature Brad Inman in conversation with two of our industry’s top agents, a look at the IPO mania that’s gripping the residential real estate industry, and interactive masterminds on topics, including maximizing your online footprint and engaging with old leads to create new business.

