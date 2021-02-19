Increased buyer demand spurred by historically low-interest rates has pushed annual home value growth to the highest level since 2006, according to Zillow’s latest market report released on Friday.

Zillow Home Value Index increased to $269,039 in December, representing the highest level of annual growth (9.1 percent) seen since 2006. The ZHVI also broke records for month-over-month growth, with it matching the previous December all-time high in 1996 (1.1 percent). Despite the boom in home prices, the January time-on-market decreased to 18 days — beating the 2019 and 2020 average of 46 days.

Homebuying demand has pushed the pedal to the metal for price appreciation this winter,” Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker said in the report. “Normally we’d be talking about the spring selling season ramping up, but it looks more like last summer’s selling season simply never ended.”

Home values increased in all of the 50 largest metros, with Phoenix (17.1 percent), San Jose (14.2 percent) and Austin (13.7 percent) leading the pack. Meanwhile, San Francisco (5.3 percent), Chicago (6.7 percent), and San Antonio (6.7 percent) reported the slowest home value appreciation.

Tucker said the increase in home values is due to “buyers eager to secure more space and lock in today’s rock-bottom interest rates,” which averaged 2.68 percent in December and 2.74 percent in January.

“[They] are having to move quickly and aggressively to win out in this competitive market,” he explained.

Renters weren’t spared from housing cost increases, with the Zillow Observed Rent Index increased 0.5 percent year-over-year and 0.3 percent month-over-month to $1,721 in January.

Annual rent growth increased in most of the 35 largest metros, with much of the gains being concentrated in Sun Belt and Midwestern markets. Phoenix reported the largest increase at 8.4 percent, followed by Sacramento (7.6 percent) and Indianapolis (6.9 percent).

On the other hand, renters along the coasts experienced a break, with rents declining in San Francisco (-9.2 percent), New York (-8.8 percent), San Jose (-7.2 percent) and Boston (-6.3 percent) more than 6 percent.

Zillow economists expect home values to keep climbing, with home values growing 10.1 percent by December 2021. Zillow also revised its 2021 existing home sales growth forecast to 24.8 percent, which represents an increase to 7 million sales.

Tucker said the increase is “driven by improved pending sales volumes and home purchase applications.”

Email Marian McPherson

homebuying | Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription