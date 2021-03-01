Technology tools that increase efficiency and allow agents and accounting staff to work virtually are a necessity. When vetting digital payment platforms for your real estate or title business, avoid the one-trick ponies that focus only on EMD’s and take five business days to transfer money.

Designed by brokers, for brokers

DepositLink has redefined the way money moves in residential real estate. The platform offers customized workflows that allow your company to collect and send payments electronically, for any reason, in less than one business day — at no cost to agents or brokers.

“Our goal was to build the most secure and robust electronic payments platform for the residential real estate business,” said Jay Rooney, DepositLink’s Founder and CEO. “But we also knew speed matters just as much as security.”

DepositLink launched in October 2019 and now serves clients in all 50 states, including Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, Century 21 Real Estate, Compass, Douglas Elliman, ERA, Home Services of America, HomeSmart, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, and Sotheby’s International Realty.

Rooney credits the platform’s unique and secure architecture and outstanding customer support for the company’s impressive growth.

“Our clients say they choseDepositLink because it benefits agents, finance teams, and consumers combined,” said Rooney. “They use DepositLink to collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits. In addition, payments can be tracked in real-time at five different permission levels.”

Need proof that time is money? Just ask an agent waiting on a commission split.

While DepositLink was developed prior to the pandemic, the workflows for making commission payments and sending payments have been extremely valuable for companies that shifted to a remote work model this past year.

With DepositLink, a commission request can be sent and paid in less than five minutes and the funds will arrive in your company’s commission account in less than one business day. You can also use DepositLink to issue commission payments to agents, which clear in less than 24 hours, eliminating the wait time for traditional mail.

Property managers take note: this is what your renters expect

According to the National Association of Realtors, 70% of all renters in 2020 were millennials, a generation known for their preference towards digital formats. DepositLink offers many key benefits to rental agents servicing this young, tech savvy population.

Options to send requests to multiple tenants and redirect payments directly to landlords are just a few ways the platform helps boost efficiency within the rental segment.

Real performance backed by real people

DepositLink offers live client support 16 hours a day, Monday through Friday, and 8 hours on Saturday and Sunday. Live training programs are customized for each client ensuring their specific needs are met, and weekly training webinars are also available for admins and agents across the country.

To schedule a live demo please visit www.depositlink.com.