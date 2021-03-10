Century 21 has severed ties with a Brooklyn agent after the man went on a racist rant when a gym manager asked him to wear a mask.

Last Friday, a video showing a man verbally assaulting a manager at a Brooklyn branch of the Blink Fitness gym began to go viral after user @bobrosspoop uploaded it to TikTok. The video shows the man, dressed in a suit and tie while not wearing a mask, storming out after telling an Asian-American manager “go back to China, that’s what you need to do.”

“He threw his mask on the floor and proceeded to be extremely racist to the manager, who is by the way the nicest man,” @bobrosspoop wrote in the video description.

Yang Chen, an acquaintance of the gym manager who saw the video on social media, has been sharing it on social media in an effort to raise awareness to the rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans reported in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Stories of senior citizens being attacked on the street have made headlines since the beginning of the year as advocates push bystanders to speak up and denounce not only the most blatant attacks but also daily instances of hate in one’s daily life.

“I can vouch that he is a very kind and generous man who would never go out his way to hurt somebody. He deals with everything in a professional manner,” Chen told Asian-American news outlet NextShark. “When I saw this video, I did not need to know the background story to figure out that he was in the right… I want people to know that these forms of hate crimes aren’t always made public. In fact, I’ve had people verbally harass me on trains and even attempt to spit on me due to the fact that I was Asian.”

On Tuesday, Chen tweeted that Century 21 had let go of the agent, identified as Edward Rodriguez. A representative from the company confirmed the brokerage had severed times with Rodriguez.

Although Chen shut down the account after being inundated with messages, he urged people to follow the #StopAsianHateCrimes and #StopAAPIHate to learn more about anti-Asian attacks taking place across the country.

Century 21 told Inman that its franchises are independently owned and take on agents as contractors rather than employees. When the corporate office heard about the incident, they reached out to the brokerage and learned that the person had already been let go.

“Upon learning of this incident, our corporate team was in touch with the Broker in charge of this franchise office, and we were informed that the sales associate in question was immediately disassociated from the brokerage office,” a Century 21 spokesperson told Inman in an email. “Once again, Century 21 LLC does not condone or tolerate racism or discrimination.  The immediate manner in which this matter was addressed by our franchise office represents that our core values have been upheld.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko

agent safety
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription