Inman Connect Now, our digital event on March 16, is less than a week away! As I was scrolling through the agenda to make my schedule, I got really excited with the mastermind sessions. These are really interactive sessions with our audience and the takeaways have always been next-level. This event will be the same.

Here is a quick run down. You can come for the Inman Connect General Session top industry interviews — and stay for these masterminds!

Mastermind: Real estate by relationship: Unleash Your Network’s Potential

Barbara Betts of the Betts Realty Group is a passionate broker who leads her team and her clientele by having a focus on relationships; no, not just a focus — a strategy that gets results. Which also includes a relationship strategy with her agent/broker referral network. It works, and she’ll dig in deeper with the mastermind group in this session.

Mastermind: Stop farming, and build a deep sphere of influence: Jeff Lobb and Katie Day

This session will take an even deeper dive into lead generation strategies and tactics that will focus on going deeper into your sphere of influence rather than casting a wider net with your lead gen. Jeff Lobb works with agents and brokers across the country, and he always comes with a new bag full of takeaways to implement.

I think this will be a perfect match for the mastermind with Barbara Betts. We’ll have our collaborative Google Doc for notes handy!

Mastermind: Are you ready to build a team? Here is what you should do first: Wendy Forsythe

Wendy Forsythe, of Fathom Realty returns to the Inman stage to lead a masterclass on scaling teams. The journey of going from solo agent to leading your own team is a lesson in expansion that needs the best laid foundation. She will be on hand to discuss, and deep dive with the class.

