Spring is right around the corner, and so is the next digital Connect Now event on Tuesday, March 16.
We’re thrilled to bring Mike Miedler, the President & CEO of Century 21, to the stage. The legendary brokerage is celebrating its golden (50th) anniversary. Mike will be in the hot seat at Connect Now to discuss the past, present, and future of the business.
Several other industry-leading and top-performing speakers will be in attendance as well to dig into the latest hot topics including today’s digital landscape, emerging trends, strategies to increase referrals, and much more.
A sampling of those speakers are:
- Mike Miedler, President & CEO, Century 21
- Pete Flint, Managing Partner, NFX
- Christian Wallace, Licensed Realtor & Head of Sales, Better.com
- Jackie Soto, Broker/Owner, ehomes
- Katie Day, Team Leader, The MoveMeToTX Team at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Vija Williams, Director of Growth, Ben Kinney Companies
- Brian Lessinger, Realtor/Property manager, The Lessinger Team | RE/MAX
- Wendy Forsythe, Chief Brand Officer, Fathom Realty
- Barbara Betts, Broker & CEO, The Betts Realty Group
- Jeff Lobb, Founder & CEO, SparkTank Media
See the full speaker line-up and agenda here.
