Spring is right around the corner, and so is the next digital Connect Now event on Tuesday, March 16.

We’re thrilled to bring Mike Miedler, the President & CEO of Century 21, to the stage. The legendary brokerage is celebrating its golden (50th) anniversary. Mike will be in the hot seat at Connect Now to discuss the past, present, and future of the business.

Several other industry-leading and top-performing speakers will be in attendance as well to dig into the latest hot topics including today’s digital landscape, emerging trends, strategies to increase referrals, and much more.

A sampling of those speakers are:

  • Mike Miedler, President & CEO, Century 21
  • Pete Flint, Managing Partner, NFX
  • Christian Wallace, Licensed Realtor & Head of Sales, Better.com
  • Jackie Soto, Broker/Owner, ehomes
  • Katie Day, Team Leader, The MoveMeToTX Team at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Vija Williams, Director of Growth, Ben Kinney Companies
  • Brian Lessinger, Realtor/Property manager, The Lessinger Team | RE/MAX
  • Wendy Forsythe, Chief Brand Officer, Fathom Realty
  • Barbara Betts, Broker & CEO, The Betts Realty Group
  • Jeff Lobb, Founder & CEO, SparkTank Media

See the full speaker line-up and agenda here.

Now is the best time to buy your ticket because we just launched our SPRING SALE. Register for all 8 remaining Connect Nows this year (including next week’s event), plus the 3-day Inman Connect flagship in June all for only $199. That’s 63% off the full price.

Click here to buy your bundle.

The sale ends Monday 3/15!

Join us to be part of the best community in real estate.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription