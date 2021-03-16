We’ve got another A+ lineup for today’s Connect Now. You should join us!

Pete Flint, Trulia founder and venture capitalist, will survey today’s digital landscape with Brad Inman.

Mike Miedler, Century 21 CEO, will preview the next decade of hits for his 50-year-old brokerage.

Better.com’s Christian Wallace and Bank of America’s Ann Thompson will tell us which refi and purchase trends are here to stay.

And that’s before lunch! We’ve also got a full slate of masterminds, panels, and networking sessions on relationship strategies, lead generation, scaling teams, and much more.

The best part? You can join us from wherever you are. Too busy today? Don’t worry, registrants will have on-demand access to recordings.

Use my link to grab your $299 pass to all of our 2021 digital events. Can’t commit to the bundle? No sweat, single tickets are available for today’s event for $69 here.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.

