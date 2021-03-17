On his way to settle permanently in Texas, prominent podcaster and former Fear Factor host Joe Rogan sold his Los Angeles mansion for $3.45 million.

The house, which is located in Bell Canyon outside of Los Angeles, sold for $250,000 more than Rogan had originally asked for it. As first reported by the New York Post, Rogan bought the home for $2.3 million in 2003 and listed it in October. It sits at five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 7,573 square feet — a size that ultimately ended up being too large and cumbersome to maintain in the city, thus Rogan’s decision to move to Texas.

The house is built in the style of a French country estate, with a white-and-wood interior, floor-to-ceiling windows, arched ceilings and a floating spiral staircase. Amenities include a chef’s kitchen, a media room with a wet bar, a library and a professional-level gym. The outside grounds sit at an acre and have rolling lawns, a bridge that leads to a private deck and several balconies with views of the city.

Starting out a comedian and a UFC commentator in the 1980s and 1990s, Rogan biggest claim to fame is hosting Fear Factor, a show in which contestants were made to do extreme challenges such as eating sheep eyes or sitting in cages full of spiders for hours.

Since the show’s end in 2006, Rogan started a podcast called the “Joe Rogan Experience” and became one of the most well-known podcasters in the world. In the summer of 2020, Spotify and Rogan inked a $100 million deal even amid some controversy over his decisions to feature conservative guests on the podcast.

Rogan has frequently talked about wanting to move to Texas to have more space and be closer to the land on his podcast. He owns a $14 million mansion in Austin as well as another Bell Canyon mansion, which he bought in 2018 and also listed in 2020.

