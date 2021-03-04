As news broke of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s looming divorce, questions immediately arose over how they would divide their extravagant real estate empire.

Kardashian is likely to keep the 15,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion, which the couple purchased in 2014, according to TMZ. The home is located in the same neighborhood as most of Kardashian’s family, including her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple’s kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 — were also born after they bought the home and have never lived anywhere else.

West and Kardashian paid $20 million for the home in 2014 and reportedly spent another $20 million customizing it to their tastes with famed Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. While the couple went to great lengths to keep it from being photographed or published in the press, its ultra-expensive features occasionally went viral — in 2019, a Vogue Magazine video went viral after social media users noticed its sleek and seemingly-concave sinks.

Kardashian announced she was filing for divorce from West in February. Along with the Hidden Hills home, they also own a smaller property next-door, two acres of land in La Quinta that they bought for $6.3 million and some sprawling Wyoming ranches West was known to isolate in for long periods of time while working on his music.

They had also listed a Bel Air mansion they bought for $11 million in 2013 for $20 million last December.

Kim explaining how the sink Kanye helped design with Axel Vervoordt and Claudio Silvestrin works after people questioned it. #SinkTutorial 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zs58zhNDpk — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) April 17, 2019

Email Veronika Bondarenko