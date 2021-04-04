Before joining Knock in 2018, I was a top-producing agent and Million Dollar Club member for nearly ten years with an independent brokerage in Atlanta, GA. Between stagings and showings, drawing up offers, and negotiating contracts, my life as an agent was jam-packed, as I’m sure yours is too (especially nowadays). Add marketing to the mix, and you might feel like there simply aren’t enough hours in the day to get it all done—I remember the feeling!

But what if there was an easier way to identify and convert leads? What if you were guaranteed the buying and selling side of your transactions, doubling your deals? Keep reading for tips on how you can do just that.

Stand out from the crowd

Between 24/7 social media and paid advertising, there is a lot of noise for prospects to sort through. The best way to set yourself apart is to focus on your key differentiators and hone in on what unique solutions or experiences you can offer prospective clients. For instance, if you become certified with Knock, you could:

Help your clients buy before they sell, a hyper-convenient home loan solution for many clients, especially in this market

Guarantee your clients' ability to make non-contingent offers, offering much-needed convenience and certainty that they wouldn't get with the traditional home-buying process

Offer your clients up to $25,000 of pre-paid home prep on their previous home (courtesy of Knock)

Curate a smooth experience that's free of the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with buying and selling

Once you become a Knock Certified Agent, you’ll be able to market all of these key differentiators to prospective clients and help them understand why they should choose you over an iBuyer, home flipper, or other competitors.

Plus, Knock provides all Knock-certified agents with a free toolkit of marketing materials that are ready to go from the start—from social media videos to door hangers and flyers—so it’s easy to advertise to your prospects.

Be strategic in your prospecting and make your deals go further

We recently talked about how you can uncover inventory in this hyper-competitive market, but how about uncovering prospective clients? Paid advertising on search and social platforms like Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn is a great way to generate leads. You can implement detailed targeting and track your return on investment. The catch? This all comes at a price, and you’ll need to set aside some serious budget to see some serious lead generation.

So how can you move the needle with lead generation without spending a pretty penny? Knock can help with that. As a Knock Certified Agent, you will:

Handle the buy and sell-side of all Home Swap deals, landing you twice the commission

Have the opportunity to get matched with Home Swap customers in your area who aren't already working with an agent

Keep 100% of your commissions, so all your earnings stay right where they should – with you.

You don’t need to have a fully-staffed marketing team to grow your business. Strategically partnering with solutions like Knock can help you stand out to prospective clients and land more deals. Speaking from experience, I wish this program had been around in 2010, but hindsight is 20/20, right? Take it from me and get certified for free today—I promise you won’t regret it.