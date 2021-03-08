As we continue to navigate the pandemic’s effects on housing, everyone’s wondering what the market will look like in the spring. Luckily, we have some insight. Here are our top predictions (and what you can do about them):
1. We will begin to see the impact of increased vaccination rates
- As vaccination rates increase, the question is whether this will lift some of the strain on inventory. The answer is yes, but we’re looking more at a trickle than a wave, for the time being, meaning the seller’s market will reign on.
2. The market will remain hot
- Despite this, the market will continue to favor sellers. Buyers who have been waiting to move until the pandemic eased up will start looking, keeping the sellers at an advantage.
- The ability to move fast, remove contingencies, and make cash offers (or cash-equivalent ones) will become even more critical.
3. Buyers continue to flock to the suburbs
- Homeowners were beginning to migrate from cities to suburbs in greater numbers well before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has certainly expedited matters. With remote work becoming the norm, people don’t need to be within commuting distance of an office or city.
- They’re also rethinking the concept of home, needing more space to work, exercise, cook, and homeschool their kids, to name a few. This, coupled with affordability, has made many suburbs the place to be.
4. Seasonality will make a comeback
- The days when you could anticipate the high and low points of the season might be about to make a comeback. While 2020 was anything but ordinary, 2021 is shaping up to be a bit more traditional buying and selling year.
5. Innovators will win the day
