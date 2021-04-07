Mortgage applications dropped 5.1 percent according to the latest Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage applications dropped for the week ending April 2, 2021 as mortgage interest rates continue to rise from last year’s record lows, according to the Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association. 

Mortgage apps decreased 5.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 5 percent compared with the previous week

“Mortgage rates resumed their upward move last week, with the 30-year fixed rate at 3.36 percent,” said Joel Kan, MBA associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “The return of rates to the highest level since last June contributed to a slowdown in applications for both purchases and refinances.”

The market has shifted significantly to purchases when compared to the same week last year. The Refinance Index decreased 5 percent from the previous week and was 20 percent lower than the same week one year ago. On the other hand, the unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 4 percent compared with the previous week but was 51 percent higher than the same week one year ago.

“The rapidly recovering economy and improving job market is generating sizable home buying demand, but activity in recent weeks is constrained by quicker home-price growth and extremely low inventory,” Kan said. “Refinance applications declined for the fifth straight week, but there was a gain in VA loan activity. Overall, refinance demand has decreased, with volume over the past 10 weeks down by more than 30 percent.”

However, refinances still hold the majority share of the market. The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 60.3 percent of total applications from 60.6 percent the previous week.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 10.2 percent from 11.3 percent the week prior. The VA share of total applications increased to 13.8 percent from 10.3 percent the week prior. The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent the week prior.

Email Kelsey Ramirez

apps | mortgages
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We want to help you make more money - right now. Subscribe to Inman Select for 50% off.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription