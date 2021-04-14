RE/MAX’s largest franchise, RE/MAX Gold Nation, has expanded its footprint to the Pacific Northwest through a merger with RE/MAX Equity Group, according to a joint announcement late Tuesday.

With the merger, RE/MAX Gold Nation now operates in 118 offices across California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington and Oregon with 2,712 agents representing more than $15 billion in annual sales volume.

In a statement, Gold Nation CEO James O’Bryon called the merger “an incredible and historic marriage of all of the best of the RE/MAX world.” “It is the joining of two of the greatest RE/MAX organizations ever into a single juggernaut designed to serve the agents of Gold Nation and their clients,” he added.

The merger was completed on April 1 and announced to RE/MAX Gold Nation and RE/MAX Equity Group members on Tuesday. Equity Group’s 11 offices will continue to operate under the same name with an added “Member, Gold Nation” tagline. The current leadership will also maintain their positions, the franchisees explained in an emailed statement to Inman.

In addition to greater reach, RE/MAX Equity Group agents will have access to RE/MAX Gold Nation’s proprietary professional development program, which includes one-on-one mentorship, training sessions from famed coaches Brian Buffini and Tom Ferry, and business and productivity lessons from Gold Nation’s The Juggernaut Podcast.

“To be aligned with this Western regional RE/MAX powerhouse means our agents are now a part of a five-state referral network, benefiting from economies of scale in technology, marketing, education and collaboration,” said RE/MAX Equity Group Employing Broker Chad Ochsner in a statement.

Along with the merger, RE/MAX Equity Group President Laurie Thiel will become a broker-owner partner in the newly cemented enterprise.

“I am very excited that, with this merger, RE/MAX Equity Group will continue to provide the personal and local support that agents and their clients deserve,” Thiel said. “Our companies are in true alignment with our cultures and our relentless commitment to extraordinary agent and client outcomes.”

Email Marian McPherson