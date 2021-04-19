For many busy real estate professionals, accessibility to essential tools is indispensable. While transaction management software can assist in managing and organizing documents in digital form, there are often other functions that are simply not included. For most platforms available on the market today, the baseline requirement is to provide a way to generate and fill forms.

But what if there was a tool that also offered you the ability to have access to so much more?

That is Docs+ Transaction Management by Remine. With this tool, tech-enabled real estate professionals are empowered to conduct business from anywhere.

With the fast-paced nature of the real estate industry and the need for on-the-go capabilities, quick access to imperative documents requires technology that can keep up with an agent’s lifestyle. MLSs cannot waste time wondering about the efficiency of the tools offered to their members. Having an effective transaction management tool truly is a cornerstone in building a successful workflow and lasting client relationships.

While industry demands are at an all-time high, a solution built by real estate experts for MLSs is a necessity for progress. The Docs+ Transaction Management solution allows agents, admins, brokers, associations, and MLSs to customize forms, checklists, clauses, and stipulations. The tailored brokerage functionality enables back-office submissions, review/approval, in-app commenting, storage, and customization for brokers at no extra charge. Brokers can distribute content to their agents, allowing them to create contracts in minutes while ensuring the inclusion of the content required.

In comparing transaction management tools, it is important to evaluate Remine’s tailored differences. Contracts that are made with smart form technology are not typical PDFs. These contracts are cloud-based documents that are live, collaborative, and editable.

Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management also offers a plethora of features in a single platform, including a sophisticated clause system, fully functional PDF mark-up tool, change/edit highlighting and tracking, document templating and distribution, brokerage branding for forms and email, checklist builder, and distribution, impersonation for agent collaboration and much more.

As real estate industry professionals, it goes without saying that a smooth transaction is always critical. With the integrated and modern Docs+ transaction management solution, you can expect tailored service and access to a team of experts. Experience the Remine difference and learn more about our product suite that includes Docs+ Transaction Management at info.remine.com/products.

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website and is ISO 27001 Certified.

We are built by real estate industry experts, who know what it is like to be in the trenches. We understand the need for transparency and ease because we have been there too. Everyone at Remine from software engineers to support specialists knows what it takes to overcome barriers towards modernizing the industry. We wake up every day ready to help our MLS and agents implement strategies that make their businesses stronger.