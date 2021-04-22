Douglas Elliman executives Brad Loe and Steven James, the president of the brokerage’s New York City operations, will help craft HSA’s growth strategy.

Douglas Elliman executives Steven James and Brad Loe are taking their talents to HomeServices of America, according to an announcement on Tuesday. As the executive directors of brokerage development, James and Loe will help guide HSA’s strategic growth initiatives as they aim to keep the No. 1 spot on RealTrends 500 transaction sides list.

Gino Blefari. (Credit: HomeServices of America)

“Steven and Brad have each had exceptionally successful careers and understand the needs and preferences of agents, buyers and sellers,” HomeServices of America President and CEO Gino Blefari said in a prepared statement. “This perspective will be invaluable as HomeServices works to reimagine the home buying and selling experience for consumers and the process by which our real estate agents serve them.”

At Douglas Elliman, James served as president of the brokerage’s New York City operations and the director of sales for its East Side office, which has been the single most profitable residential real estate office in the U.S. for over 15 years. Meanwhile, Loe served as the executive director of Douglas Elliman’s 575 Madison Avenue and 1995 Broadway offices, which generated more than $1B in sales over the past five years.

“HomeServices is a strong, rapidly-evolving company with a sterling reputation,” James said of his decision to join HomeServices. “In today’s fluid residential real estate brokerage landscape, the opportunity to work with a company of HomeServices’ caliber, one that offers such an exceptional value proposition to agents, is extremely compelling.”

“HomeServices is an outstanding organization with a talented and experienced leadership team all committed to delivering exceptional customer service,” Loe added. “I couldn’t be more excited to join this extraordinary company and to play a role in their continued growth and success.”

In an exclusive interview with The Real Deal, James and Loe said the opportunity to join HomeServices came at the perfect time as the pandemic stoked their need for change.

“I think it was the right time,” James said. “I’ve been at Elliman for 30 years and, you know, I gave it my all, especially during the pandemic, but sometimes one needs a change. You only get so many opportunities like this in one’s career.”

In an internal memo obtained by Inman, Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard M. Lorber announced James’ departure and said Douglas Elliman president and COO Scott Durkin will serve as interim head of the New York City brokerage.

“I am writing to inform you that Steven James has resigned, effective immediately,” it read. “I hope you will join me in wishing Steven the best in his next endeavor. We are grateful for his service.”

Douglas Elliman
