Douglas Elliman is opening two new offices in Dallas and Austin, both of which will operate under the Eklund Gomes Team name.

Luxury real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman is strengthening its presence in Texas with two new offices in Dallas and Austin and the launch of the Douglas Elliman Design and Selection Center in Houston, according to an announcement on Monday.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate is also bringing its resale, condominium sales, rentals, corporate relocation, and builder sales to Dallas and Austin through its partnership with London-based real estate brokerage Knight Frank Residential.

“The luxury residential market is booming,” Douglas Elliman Real Estate Texas CEO Jacob Sudhoff said. “As the premier luxury brokerage and #1 seller of new development in the country, entering Austin and Dallas was a natural fit. Between our long heritage, national footprint, international reach and technology, we are going to bring unprecedented value to these markets like no other firm can.”

The Dallas and Austin offices will operate under the Eklund Gomes Team name, with Dallas Senior Executive Vice President and Managing Director Michael Reddell and Austin Senior Vice President Matthew Ditlow overseeing their respective locations. Douglas Elliman is currently hiring agents for both locations.

“I am proud to be entering Texas with the support of Douglas Elliman,” said Eklund, who is most known for his work on Million Dollar Listing New York. “Texas is the most exciting market in the country right now with buyers from California, New York and Florida relocating here. We are looking forward to making real estate history with our new colleagues.”

Sudhoff said expanding to Dallas and Austin was the logical next step, as both markets have robust luxury real estate sales.

“Dallas is the largest luxury real estate market in the state of Texas,” he said in a press release. “[And] Austin’s luxury market is booming. As the premier luxury brokerage and No. 1 seller of new development in the country, entering into the Austin market was a natural fit.”

In addition to the new offices, Douglas Elliman will open the Douglas Elliman Design and Selection Center in Houston’s Shops at Arrive by the fourth quarter of 2021. At the 14,000-square-foot center, agents, homeowners and homesellers can hire in-house architects and designers for staging, renovation, restoration, new construction and interior design needs.

With the expansion, Douglas Elliman Real Estate Texas has over 200 agents across six offices. In 2020, DERET raked in nearly $1B in sales volume. A spokesperson for the brokerage said they expect to double the agent count by year’s end.

