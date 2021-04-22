Beyond Pricing, a startup providing pricing recommendations for Airbnb and other short-term rental hosts, this week announced that it is rebranding to simply Beyond.

The change reflects that the San Francisco-based company, founded in 2013, now offers more than a dynamic pricing tool designed to maximize rental revenue for Airbnb hosts and property managers, according to a press release.

Rather, the startup now offers multiple products that streamline and modernize revenue management for the short-term rental (STR) industry, including real-time performance insights, revenue forecasting, one-on-one listing reviews, direct booking sites and online travel agency syncing, the company said.

“Our new brand represents an unrelenting drive and dedication to our customers, as well as our evolution into a multi-solution revenue management platform,” said Beyond CEO Julie Brinkman, in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be on this journey with our customers, and we understand that while the growth in the vacation rental industry is exciting, it presents complex challenges for owners and managers. Our entire team at Beyond is focused on providing technology, products, and service that deliver outcomes, results, and value for every short-term rental business, large or small.”

This is not the first rebrand for the company, which was previously known as Beyond Stays. The change comes with a new logo, which the company said on its website includes light blue price tag as “a nod to our origins” but zooms out to the shape of a house: “a fuller, bigger picture that symbolizes our transformation.”

It’s a departure from the old logo, but not a drastic shift.

Beyond noted that the short-term rental market has grown significantly in the last five years compared to other sectors of the travel industry and currently stands at $100 billion annually.

“Travelers are driven by great value and choice amenities,” the company said in its release. “And short-term rental owners and managers are kept up at night by a slew of challenges — logistically, functionally, legislatively, just to name a few. These short-term rental owners and managers need sophisticated technological tools and systems that enable them to compete not only with the Airbnb down the street but also with the global hotel brands.”

The company said it has supported, to date, thousands of property owners and managers and more than 340,000 listings in more than 7,500 cities worldwide.

“Beyond has been our trusted partner for many years, empowering us to be proactive with our rates, rather than reactive,” said Nicki Blankenship, revenue manager at Southern Vacation Rentals, in a statement.

“In fact, we’ve achieved a 15 percent increase in revenue. As this industry has grown rapidly, Beyond has enabled us to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients. It’s exciting to see this next step in the evolution of Beyond and how it has continually met changing market and consumer demands through its platform and market guidance.”

Beyond raised $42.5 million in Series A funding back in August 2019, bringing the company’s total funding to $46 million, according to Pitch Book Data. Bessemer Venture Partners led the round and Bullpen Capital, Amicus Capital, Plug and Play Tech Center, and Colin Wiel also participated.

“We’re really excited about this change,” said Talia Goldberg, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, in a statement. “Beyond’s focus on creating and innovating valuable tools that are supported by excellent customer service is setting them apart from the rest of the pack. As entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world continue to adopt the tools in Beyond’s revenue management platform, they will undoubtedly see their businesses grow.”

