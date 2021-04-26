In the above session from Connect Now, Barbara Betts of The Betts Realty Group and Travis Bickham of Birdeye break down how you can attract more leads with the help of your happy clients and build your online presence to be the obvious choice in your area. Included in this session:
- How you can stand out when demand for housing is sky-high and competition is fierce
- How client acquisition has changed in the current market landscape
- How to manage your social and online presence and turn leads into customers