The launch marks the brokerage’s second foray into Florida, after moving into Orlando in the summer of 2020.

Flat-fee brokerage Houwzer has expanded into Tampa, the company announced on Wednesday.

Houwzer, which launched in 2015, charges a flat $5,000 listing fee paid at closing, as well as a 2.5 percent commission to be paid to the buyer’s agent. The company says its fee structure saves homesellers an average of $15,000 in commissions. Houwzer agents are salaried employees supported by a specialized marketing and tech team, and as such, the company asserts that agents have more time to devote to clients, instead of administrative tasks, like marketing and lead gen.

Houwzer CEO Mike Maher. Credit: Houwzer

“Consumers continue to prefer human advisors, especially for a transaction this significant; but they also believe that advances in technology should translate into savings and a better experience,” Houwzer CEO and Co-Founder Mike Maher said in a statement. “Our solution resonates because it puts the customer first — reducing chaos in the transaction without sacrificing service.”

With the expansion into Tampa, Houwzer will largely be servicing Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Manatee counties initially, with plans to expand further in the future. Houwzer made its first foray into Florida when it launched services in Orlando in the summer of 2020.

The company also operates in Philadelphia, the Washington, D.C. metro area, Maryland and southern New Jersey.

In addition to its real estate brokerage services, the company also has an in-house title insurance company and a mortgage brokerage to assist buyers with their home transaction. Since its founding in 2015, Houwzer has assisted clients in selling and buying thousands of homes worth more than $1 billion.

In April, Charlie Young, who spent several years at Coldwell Banker, joined Houwzer’s board of directors.

