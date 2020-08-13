More than 190 real estate brokerages, technologies and training firms made the Inc. 5000 2020 list of fastest-growing companies, including LionDesk, Homesnap, Movoto and Real Advisors.

A number of proptech and real estate industry players have landed on the Inc. 5000 2020 list of fastest-growing companies. Here are the most notable real estate companies on the ranking, listed by recognizability.

LionDesk

Popular CRM LionDesk entered the list for the first time at an impressive No. 360 on the heels, or paws, of 1,257 percent growth over the past three years.

The Carlsbad, California-based CRM software company launched in real estate, but it also offers its products to mortgage companies and sales teams in the solar energy industry.

Being named to the list, LionDesk CEO David Anderson told Inman, is a testament to the influence of the proptech space.

“It proves that the proptech space is a bigger opportunity than both insiders and outsiders may have previously thought, all of which we have been able to achieve without any outside funding,” Anderson said. “We’re excited for the new features we will be launching, and we will continue to push the envelope of what it means to be a CRM.”

The company most recently launched a new set of features for automating online advertising on Facebook.

Real Advisors

Way up at No. 80 was Real Advisors, a Florida publishing and coaching company that grew by more 4,000 percent.

Realty Partners

Realty Partners was named the No. 400 company on the Inc. 5000 list with 1,151 percent growth over 12 quarters.

The virtual, agent-owned brokerage offers a profit-sharing “Partnership Concept” that includes retirement benefits and strategic exit plans. It offers members kvCORE, OpCity, ListHub, and dotloop, among other technologies.

Homesnap

Popular consumer search and lead generation platform Homesnap is on the list at No. 510.

The mobile-first portal experienced 917 percent growth over three years. It was on the Inc. 5000 in 2019 at No. 38 and No. 43 in 2018.

Houwzer

Flat-fee, Philadelphia-based brokerage Houwzer made it, too. It is ranked at No. 730. According to a February, 2020 Inman report on recent funding, the company’s fee for services stood at $5,000, but sellers can receive $2,500 back at closing with a “bundle rebate,” which is offered when sellers also buy a new home using Houwzer.

Real Broker

Tech-forward virtual brokerage Real Broker made it at No. 901. The New York City-based company offers a remote work experience, similar to eXp, and provides plans for teams and individual agents.

Avail

Cracking the top 1,000 at No. 970 is Avail, a rental software firm for independent landlords and their tenants.

In an email to Inman, Nate Smoyer, Avail’s director of marketing, said the company’s 475 percent three-year growth is due in part to the rapid changes going on in the rental industry and that they focus on those who own and manage 10 units or less.

“In general, people are choosing to put off buying homes for many reasons more and more. This has in turn driven demand for quality rental homes,” he said. “Unfortunately, the supply of ample housing is still falling short of demand in many regions.”

By concentrating on smaller landlords, Avail is able better serve a more in-need section of the rental industry.

“We don’t ignore the largest part of the market,” Smoyer said.

Realty Group

In Minneapolis, Realty Group’s 282 percent growth has helped the brokerage find its place at No. 1,551.

Industrious

At No. 489 is Industrious, a flexible office workspace provider with 95 locations in 50 cities around the country. The company caters to teams and individuals who need occasional professional settings or month-long locations.

CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet is an online marketplace for commercial real estate investment, and is No. 550 on Inc.’s list. It’s based in Portland, Oregon.

Real People Realty

Chicago’s Real People Realty ended up at No. 3,960 while investment training and education firm.

Real Estate Knowledge Institute

The Real Estate Knowledge Institute, grew 523 percent to end up at No. 893.

Movoto

Movoto is at No. 3,451 after growing 108 percent.

Keller Williams Realty Capital District

Upstate New York’s Keller Williams Realty Capital District was named No. 4,502.

Mark Spain Real Estate

Mark Spain Real Estate was named to the list for the fifth year in a row at No. 2,714.

All real estate companies can be found by clicking here and searching “Real Estate” under the “Industry” tab.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.