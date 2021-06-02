For the past year, the real estate industry has experienced the economic phenomenon of extremely high housing demand with record-low supply. Many agents have been busier than ever, facing new challenges, and even having record-high sales months.

But it’s no secret that we’re currently facing one of the worst housing shortages in history. Later this month, June 15-17 at virtual Inman Connect, thousands of real estate agents will come together to discuss how to continue to navigate this complicated industry.

During general session, experienced real estate leaders will predict when the real estate industry will turn the corner and how agents can help their clients get through it. The session, aptly titled “How is the Inventory Crisis Going to End?” will feature very knowledgable and always inspiring experts:

  • Veronica Figueroa, CEO of Figueroa Team, eXp Realty
  • Anne Jones, owner/designated broker, Windermere Abode
  • Dave Jones, owner and manager, Windermere Abode
  • Katie Kossev, sales manager, The Kossev Group

The 3-day event will cover several other timely, exciting, and lucrative topics, including:

  • Where to focus your efforts to drive new opportunities on Clubhouse, Instagram, and other social media platforms to up-level your business
  • How to manage expectations and set your clients up for success
  • What will the future hold for pocket listings, clear cooperation, and lawsuits
  • What is the new normal for the brokerage of the future?
  • Will real estate transactions ever be a one-stop shop?
  • Will teams replace the brokerage?
  • What housing market conditions and trends to expect this summer
  • How to get your offer accepted in a competitive market
  • Top tips and tricks for boosting your profitability

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
