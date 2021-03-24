We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on April 20. Save the dates, and register now!

Real estate is not medicine, but according to Wilson Leung a similar principle applies: Agents and brokers serve their clients best when they too zero in on their specialties. And teams help them do that.

“We, as individual agents that are consumer facing, we have to provide value,” he added.

Leung — a team leader with Own Real Estate in California — was one of several industry professionals who convened during an Inman Connect Now workshop dubbed “Where Teams Go From Here.” In the workshop, the group explored the ways in which teams help agents improve their efficiency and better serve their clients. And while the agents’ perspectives varied, they all agreed that the advantages of teams are legion.

