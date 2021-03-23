We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now on April 20. Save the dates, and register now!

Century 21 is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a real estate brand in 2021 and in those five decades, the company has learned a lot of lessons, CEO Mike Miedler said last week at Inman Connect Now.

One of the biggest learnings the company has pulled from all those years is exactly what’s leading the company down the path of building an open architecture technology platform and avoiding the end-to-end experience being sought by so many competitors.

“It will be really difficult to get every single agent and every single broker in every single local market to use every single piece of technology that you have,” Miedler told Inman editor at large Clelia Peters.