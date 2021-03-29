As Q1 comes to a close, the record low inventory is testing the industry’s ability to shift with these unique times and remain in the game with lightning speed to listings, assisting buyers with competing offers and exponentially growing home prices — weekly!

Keep your ‘pulse’ on the industry, not just the market

When you’re in the middle of it, it’s sometimes hard to see what’s around the corner from a high level. Making the best decisions for your clients, your team or organization, and your business depends on knowing what’s next and who to lean on for information and support. It helps you plan your marketing strategy and content, arm your team with solid services and technology, and inspire your events and your life.

By consistently gaining knowledge, inspiration, and investing in yourself, your career can flourish.

Here are some Inman Community tips for planning ahead:

Consistently engage with your community of real estate mentors and peers

Virtual real estate events, online get-togethers, and social media have been a lifeline this past year.

Live events and conferences are starting to make a comeback, but having a digital meet-up place to stay connected to all of the industry happenings helps you crowdsource knowledge with the peers you respect the most, no matter their brand affiliation.

Deepening your shared relationships right now is the first step to reestablishing your foundation for in-person events once again.

Network and collaborate

Energy from others nourishes your mind and heart. Make sure you put yourself out there and connect with new people. If there’s an event with a panel discussion or expert talk element, it could be hugely beneficial to you.

Treat it like a university lecture: Be attentive, ask questions, make notes — and revise and implement thoroughly. Zoom fatigue has made it too easy to passively “hear” but not really listen.

Use social media to stay connected, then take the online offline

Following peers and organizations and paying attention to what they post and share can be hugely beneficial. You will often find someone in our industry who regularly shares Instagram stories, writes, or podcasts about their experience working in a particular career.

Take time to watch those industry thought leaders. By paying attention to their industry paths, you can get an idea of how long it takes to get where you want to be and how to get there. Be curious, ask questions, message, DM, connect and collaborate with those who move you.

Industry access: Attend industry events, and read industry publications

Although this tip comes as no surprise to many real estate veterans, don’t underestimate expanding your real estate access, knowledge and awareness of what’s happening — and what’s to come. Watching Selling Sunset or Million Dollar Listing doesn’t count. The stories, press releases, analysis, conversations — and your take on it all — builds your thought leadership and influence in your market.

I hear it all the time: Inman digital and live real estate events are an affordable, consistent way to keep your pulse on the industry, get a glimpse of what’s around the corner, meet the best community and network that will give you an inspiring place to belong. So, what’s coming around the corner?

Choose an Inman Connect experience that sets you up for success: