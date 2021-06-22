End-to-end real estate services platform Fathom Holdings Inc. has closed a deal — by way of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC — to acquire Epic Realty, based in Meridian, Idaho, outside of Boise.

Fathom announced the deal last week, but did not disclose specific terms. The news follows a slew of other recent acquisitions made by the company in the wake of going public at the end of July 2020. Most recently, Fathom purchased E4:9 Holdings and its three mortgage, insurance and lead generation subsidiaries.

Epic Realty, a regional residential real estate brokerage with more than 350 agents, will be rebranded under the Fathom name come July.

“Idaho is one of the country’s fast growing real estate markets, and we are pleased to be expanding our geographic presence through Epic, a company that exemplifies our culture of servant leadership, integrity and trust,” Fathom CEO Joshua Harley said in a press statement. “Epic’s co-founders are fantastic leaders who have built a business that is growing substantially, and we are excited to welcome them to the Fathom family once the deal has closed.”

“When we took Fathom public 10 months ago, we made the promise that we would quickly and strategically enter all 50 states, and we continue to execute in order to deliver on that promise,” Harley added.

Once the acquisition is complete, Epic Realty co-founders Chad McCloud and Sheridan Hodson will continue to lead brokerage operations on the ground for Fathom in Idaho.

“Epic was built on a commitment of being the most innovative real estate company in the world,” McCloud said in a statement. “Fathom shares our passion and has clearly demonstrated the power of its model. Partnering with Josh and the Fathom team will extend our mutual goal to improve the home buying and selling experience for our agents and clients.”

“We are very excited to be joining the Fathom family and becoming part of a rapidly growing, national organization who shares in our core beliefs,” Hodson added. “Our dedicated team of highly professional and experienced agents will utilize their local area expertise as we continue to expand throughout the greater Boise area and across Idaho.”

Fathom Holdings Inc. integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance and SaaS offerings to brokerages through intelliAgent, its proprietary cloud-based software. Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, Real Results and Verus Title are all owned by Fathom Holdings Inc.

