There’s an abundance of content new agents can choose from. To help, Jonathan Spears, a top agent in Florida, gave Inman his top three must-read books.

Jonathan Spears is a real estate powerhouse who works under Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty in Northwest Florida.

At just 29 years old, he has surpassed $1 billion in career sales and leads one of the highest producing medium-sized teams in the country, Spears Group.

His success, he told Inman, is a result of patience, persistence, trust, and knowledge.

Today, Spears dominates the Northwest Florida luxury market, but he didn’t start off as a top contender. In fact, he began his career in real estate as an assistant at a foreclosure firm.

To tap into the high-end of the market, Spears needed to up his skillset and broaden his knowledge of the industry, something he still works on today and advises others to do.

But the task of learning can often be a daunting one. Between courses, videos, and best sellers, there is an abundance of content agents can choose from.

To make that decision easier, Spears gave Inman three books he recommends to those just starting out in the business.

Ninja Selling: Subtle Skills, Big Results

The book Ninja Selling: Subtle Skills. Big Results, offers a step-by-step guide on how sellers can adjust their methods to sell more and increase their income per hour.

“This is an incredible foundation building book that focuses on building relationships as the center of a sales strategy. It’s a top pick for transitioning from ‘salesperson’ to ‘advisor,’” Spears said.

Author Larry Kendall is a founder of the real estate company, The Group, Inc. The company has just under 200 sales associates and six offices across the Northern Colorado area. Kendall is also the founder of the Ninja Selling training system, which is taught to the general public through installations.

“If you follow the system, you’ll be very successful. And at the same time, you’ll never put yourself in the position of being rejected. We call it a system because it’ll work for you regardless of your personality and regardless of the market you’re in,” Kendall said in an introduction video.

The Five Dysfunctions of a Team: A Leadership Fable

Written by Patrick Lencioni, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team: A Leadership Fable takes readers through the leadership struggles of a CEO, Kathryn Petersen. Throughout the tale, Lencioni reveals dysfunctions that can cause even the best teams to struggle.

“This is an excellent read on the pitfalls of a dysfunctional team and how to operate a healthy organization. I’d recommend this book for anyone currently working on a team or looking to build a team,” Spears told Inman.

Lencioni is a founder of The Table Group, a management consulting firm, and the author of 12 books, with over 7 million copies.

Rich Dad’s Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom

The book Rich Dad’s Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom is written by the renowned Robert Kiyosaki. Per the online description, it aims to teach readers how to work less, earn more, pay less in taxes, and become financially free.

“I would recommend this book for anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit that wants to scale their business. This is a book that teaches you to work “on” your business as opposed to always “in” the business,” Spears said.

Kiyosaki is a business man and the author of best-selling personal finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad. He is also the founder of Rich Dad, which offers education tools for both business and personal finance growth.

