A newly-built mansion in the Hamptons is exorbitant in every way — from the $35 million price tag to the eight-foot-tall, $1 million state-of-the art television that comes with the home.

Developed by Yale Fishman of Hamptons Luxury Estates, 63 Duck Pond Lane in Southampton was finished on July 1 and listed shortly thereafter. The 16,032-square-foot, nine-bedroom property is being positioned as classic elegance meets “unrivaled heights of year-round luxury” — classic features include a dining room with a chandelier and a high-ceilinged grand entryway while modern amenities include an indoor basketball court, a pool and a wet bar, a gym full of Peloton equipment and various terraces.

Built around an outdoor fire pit, the $1 million television seats 12 people and is 18 feet wide and eight feet tall. Clearly envisioned for a cinephile, the home comes with an indoor movie theater that also seats 12.

“It’s hydraulic and comes out of the ground, like something you see at Universal,” Nest Seekers International broker Shawn Elliot told the New York Post. “If it starts raining, it immediately drops down into its vault.” He is listing the home alongside Peggy Zabakolas, who starred on the Netflix show “Million Dollar Beach House.”

The mansion comes with ocean views and is within walking distance from Southampton’s Cooper’s Beach. The developers built it to make use of a wide range of modern energy-saving technologies — zoned thermostats, hydronic radiant-heated floors, a dehumidification system, a solar panel energy system, a back up generator and an ultraviolet and ozone sanitization system.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Hamptons have been seeing tremendous demand — according to Douglas Elliman’s quarterly report, the number of sales in the New York enclave rose by 48.4 percent while the median price was up 31.3 percent to $1.3 million from last year.

