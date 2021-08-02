From iBuyers to concierge service, the past decade has seen the real estate industry be disrupted by several tech-enabled solutions. With them have come fears that tech will replace the personal, human experience that agents provide—ultimately changing the industry for the worse.

Based on findings from Mike DelPrete’s 2021 Emerging Models in Real Estate Report, we’re betting that REALTORS® will remain at the center of transactions for decades to come. Those who choose to embrace real estate tech and the opportunities it uncovers will be the ones who come out ahead.

So how can you use some of these changes—including those that appear to be powerful forces at work against agents—to your advantage? It’s simple, and you’ve been doing it since you started your career in real estate: educate and guide. DelPrete says it himself, “The brokerages and agents that win will be those that educate and empower consumers to make the choice that’s right for them.”

There’s a reason that content marketers focus heavily on education. It all comes down to trust. People inherently trust those who teach them. By relaying your vast knowledge about the industry, market conditions, and client options, you’re showing that you’re not only knowledgeable about the industry, but also capable of guiding your clients. Furthermore, by not eliminating or skating over certain home buying and selling options, you’re showing you can guide clients through not just any home sale, but their home sale. There are several opportunities to position yourself as an expert guide already embedded in most real estate marketing programs. Let’s take a look at a few!

Video

Video marketing can seem like a beast to conquer, but it’s worth it—and the key is really just to start. Agents have had great success with videos that aren’t overly produced, and in many cases low-production videos have a more authentic feel, making them even more trustworthy. Curbio clients, Anne Rossley in Chicago and Catherine Weir in Seattle have slightly different, replicable video styles that appear to rely primarily on recording and cutting—which you can do with an iPhone and QuickTime or Canva. Both agents provide fantastic educational content through video marketing, ultimately positioning themselves as expert guides.

Events

Events are another great way to educate and engage with potential clients. From events centered around education (like a first-time home buyer master class) to fun celebrations that allow you to follow up with educational information, events are an incredibly versatile marketing tactic.

Make sure to give your guests the option to invite their friends and family so you can increase your sphere. You can also expand the reach of your events by taking them digital. Broadcast live from your event and share post-event photos to show your network how much fun you have at your events!

Client meetings

You already have client meetings, and you already provide educational content before, during, and after—but can you share more? By not eliminating certain options, like iBuyers, from your presentation, you’ll send a signal to clients that you’re truly there to craft the perfect process for them—and not just to push your standard process that works for you. To position yourself as the expert guide, you need to keep up with all of the options available and embed a variety of solutions into your marketing programs and home sale process.

Of course, as home buyers and sellers learn more about the investment potential of their homes and the value home improvements offer, concierge is becoming a must-have solution. Hundreds of agents nationwide are already using Curbio to fill their home improvement needs and grow their businesses. Learn more about how you can provide your clients with a real estate concierge service that’s second to none in our quick, on-demand intro webinar.