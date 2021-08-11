Inman Connect New York is back! Jan. 25-27, 2022, we’re gathering at the New York Hilton Midtown for a three-day exploration and celebration of the glorious, complicated, rapidly evolving real estate marketplace.

Plus, it’s the 25th anniversary of Inman Connect! To celebrate, we just released 100 presale tickets, exclusively for our Select members. The last time we did a presale, tickets sold out in less than one day. Scoop up your ticket before we sell out. 

Not a Select member? You can sign up here to unlock your presale access.

Here’s what you can expect:

We’re pulling out all the stops. It’s our 25th anniversary, after all! And we have toasts, photos and lots of fun on the agenda. We’re keeping the rest of the celebratory details a surprise for now, but trust us when we say, you won’t want to miss it.

We’re moving to a new venue. The new venue, the New York Hilton Midtown, has more space and cooler hangouts, and it’s the ideal spot to get together, safely. It’s right in the middle of Manhattan, so you can easily reach wherever you want. Central Park, countless coffee shops, and some of New York’s best restaurants are only a few blocks away, in case you want to step out for a quick meeting or just to enjoy the city.

We’re making sure you get the most out of your time with us. Amazing inspiration from onstage sessions, real takeaways from challenging brainstorms, interactive workshops to get your creativity flowing, and networking that will introduce you to your next business partner, closest ally, and career-making referrals. 

Join us, individually or with your team, for a special edition of Inman Connect New York, Jan. 25-27, 2022.

Take a trip down memory lane and enjoy this recap of all the great conversations we had at ICNY 2020 here.

