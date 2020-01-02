To keep you connected year-round, Inman has put together a list of major real estate events happening around the country in 2020.

Thinking of signing up for a real estate mingler, conference or speech this year? Meeting new people and networking is an important part of succeeding as a real estate agent — whether a day-long seminar on using a new tech platform or a major real estate conference or a resort retreat in which you discuss the latest industry trends with your peers. As 2020 gets underway, make it your New Year’s resolution to try something new and expand what you know about the industry.

If you know of an event we missed and think should be included on this list, please email us at veronika@inman.com with the event name, date and website — we'd be happy to consider adding it to our list.

JANUARY

January 13-14 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Leadership Academy , Austin, Texas

January 13-14 Buffini & Company GameChangers, Anaheim, California

January 14 Rent and Loft Law Seminar New York, New York

January 14-16 Mike Ferry – 2020 Production Retreat West, San Diego, California

January 16 REBNY 124th Annual Banquet New York, New York

January 18 Toronto Real Estate Investors Network Event, Toronto (Canada)

January 20-21 National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Apartment Strategies Outlook Conference, Orlando, Florida

January 20 National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Women’s Event, Orlando, Florida

January 21 National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) Winter Meeting, Las Vegas, Nevada

January 21-23 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada

January 21-23 2020 NMHC Annual Meeting, Orlando, Florida

January 21-23 14th Annual Luxury Real Estate International Symposium, Luxembourg (Europe)

January 22-24 Winter Forum on Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Investing, Laguna Beach, California

January 25 – Feb. 2 25th Annual Luxury Real Estate European Ski Trip, Lech (Austria)

January 27-28 Tom Ferry – Elite+ Retreat, San Diego, California

January 28 Be A Boss! 10 Secrets of a Mega EA, McLean, Virginia

January 28-31 Inman Connect New York, New York (Save your seat here!)

January 29-31 Tom Ferry – Sales Edge, Houston, Texas

January 29-31 National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Annual Meeting, San Diego, California

FEBRUARY

February 4-6 Tom Ferry – Sales Edge, Dallas, Texas

February 4-6 Mike Ferry – Scripts 4 Superstarz, Vancouver (Canada)

February 6 National Association of Realtors (NAR) Policy Forum & New FPC Training, Washington, D.C.

February 10-11 Buffini & Company Gamechangers, Seattle, Washington

February 11 Tom Ferry Marketing Edge, Portland, Oregon

February 13-16 Residential Real Estate Council Sell-a-bration, Orlando, Florida

February 15-18 Keller Williams Realty International Family Reunion, Dallas, Texas

February 16 Realty One Group’s One Summit, Las Vegas, Nevada

February 23-26 One21 Experience, Las Vegas, Nevada

February 24-27 Re/Max 2019 R4 Convention, Las Vegas, Nevada

February 26-28 Clareity MLS Executive Workshop, Scottsdale, Arizona

February 27-29 United Real Estate Convention, Scottsdale, Arizona

MARCH

March 3-4 HomeSmart Inaugural Growth Summit, Las Vegas, Nevada

March 3-5 Tom Ferry – Sales Edge, Miami, Florida

March 5 Pension Real Estate Association 20120 Spring Conference, Beverly Hills, California

March 8-10 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sales Convention, Nashville, Tennessee

March 9-11 Luxury Portfolio Summit, Las Vegas, Nevada

March 9-12 National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Winter Conference, Phoenix, Arizona

March 9-13 LeadingRE Conference 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada

March 13-16 NAR Association Executives Institute (AEI), San Diego, California

March 15-19 WFG Spark, Orlando, Florida

March 16-18 NAHREP National Convention & Housing Policy Summit, Washington, D.C.

March 16-18 Tennessee Association of Realtors Spring Conference and Business Meetings, Franklin, Tennessee

March 18 Family Office Real Estate NYC Meeting @ Shearman & SterlingNew York, New York

March 19 Real Estate REvive Conference & Expo, Rancho Cucamonga, California

March 19-20 Residential Mortgage Servicing Rights Conference New York, New York

March 23-25 Fuel ERA, Nashville, Tennessee

March 30-April 1 Inman Disconnect, Palm Springs, California

March 31-April 1 Realtor Broker Summit, Hollywood, California

March 31-April 1 National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Research Forum, Denver, Colorado

APRIL

April 2 REBarcamp Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee

April 8-10 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Housing Policy & Hispanic Lending Conference, Washington, D.C.

April 9-10 Mike Ferry – 2019 Management Retreat East, Orlando, Florida

April 10 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Wealth & Real Estate Conference, Washington, D.C.

April 10-11 National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) 2019 LGBT Housing Policy Summit, Washington, D.C.

April 17-19 Craig Proctor’s SuperConference, Anaheim, California

April 19-22 18th Annual Luxury Real Estate Spring Retreat, Laguna Niguel, California

April 20-23 Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Spring Technology Summit, New Orleans, Louisiana

April 24-25 Next Level Agents Live 2020, Scottsdale, Arizona

April 28-30 Tom Ferry – Sales Edge, Denver, Colorado

April 29 – May 1 Real Trends 2020 Gathering of Eagles, Denver, Colorado

MAY

May 12-14 Tom Ferry – Sales Edge, Washington, D.C.

May 5-8 Swanepoel T3 Summit, San Antonio, Texas

May 6-8 Buffini & Company The Peak Experience Retreat, Carlsbad, California

May 11-16 National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, Washington, D.C.

May 16-17 IMN 7th Annual Real Estate CFO & COO Forum (West), Los Angeles, California

JUNE

June 4-6 NAIOP Industrial Conference, New York, New York

June 16-18 Tom Ferry – Sales Edge, Minneapolis, Minnesota

June 22-23 Retail Alternative Investment Conference, New York, New York

June 24-27 National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) 52nd Annual Real Estate Journalism Conference, Miami, Florida

JULY

July 8-10 Awesome Females in Real Estate (AFIRE) 13th Annual Conference, Scottsdale, Arizona

July 12-14 RealPage RealWorld 2019, Denver, Colorado

June 13-15 National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Summer Conference, Chicago, Illinois

July 14-16 National Association of Realtors (NAR) 2020 Government Affairs Directors’ (GAD) Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 24-26 Craig Proctor’s SuperConference, Orlando, Florida

July 28-31 Inman Connect Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

AUGUST

August 11-14 Tom Ferry Success Summit, Anaheim, California

August 18-20 Craig Proctor’s SuperConference, Toronto (Canada)

August 31 – Sept. 2 Texas Association of Realtors’ Texas Realtors Annual Conference, San Antonio, Texas

August (Exact Date To Be Announced Soon) Keller Williams Realty International Mega Camp, Austin, Texas

SEPTEMBER

September 1-3 California Association of Realtors WomanUp! Conference, California (Exact Location To Be Announced)

September 15-17 Coldwell Banker’s 2019 Generation Blue Experience, New York, New York

September 22-24 Virginia Realtors Annual Convention 2020, Richmond, Virginia

September 24-27 NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE, San Diego, California

September 29 – October 1 Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) 2020 Conference, Indianapolis, Indiana

OCTOBER

October 4-7 25th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference, Seattle, Washington

October 6-8 2020 National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) National LGBT Real Estate Conference, Palm Springs, California

October 6-8 National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Student Housing Conference, Miami, Florida

October 12-14 California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) REimagine!, Long Beach, California

October 18-21 Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Convention & Expo, Chicago, Illinois

October 19-21 Pension Real Estate Association’s 29th Annual Institutional Investor Real Estate Conference, Washington, D.C.

NOVEMBER

November. 2-3 Buffini & Company Master Class, Toronto (Canada)

November 2-5 National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Fall Conference, Orlando, Florida

November 13 National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) Fall Summit, New Orleans, Louisiana

November 13-16 National Association of Realtors (NAR) Realtors Conference & Expo, New Orleans, Louisiana

DECEMBER

December 7-10 Triple Play Realtor Convention and Trade Show, Atlantic City, New Jersey

