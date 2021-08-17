Homebot, an equity-building app for homeowners aimed at generating repeat and referral business for real estate agents and mortgage loan officers, has acquired NestReady, which provides property search engines and other tools to help lenders build relationships with homebuyers.

Founded in 2017, NestReady provides financial institutions with white-label solutions for each step of the homebuying process, from researching homes and neighborhoods to working with real estate agents and financing a purchase.

Denver-based Homebot, which was founded in 2015 and was a winner at the Realogy 2018 FWD Innovation Summit, is a “client-for-life portal” that provides homeowners with stream of information on how to build wealth through their home’s equity.

“Home search is ripe for innovation and implementation by lenders for securing more purchase business,” said Homebot CEO Ernie Graham, in a statement. “Homebot already achieves unparalleled engagement rates across millions of homeowners. We’re excited about how this acquisition will help us deliver unique and valuable new experiences to homebuyers.”

NestReady co-founder and CEO Mauro Repacci said combining the companies’ offerings “will offer consumers a personalized home search experience while keeping them connected with their lender throughout their home-buying journey.”

Homebot, which provides integrations with productivity tools including Mortgage Coach, leadPops, and BombBomb, announced partnerships with independent mortgage banker Thrive Mortgage in June and Academy Mortgage Corp. in April.

Homebot is backed by ASG, a software business that buys, builds and operates vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. ASG lists nine job openings at Homebot’s Denver headquarters, including product designer, full stack engineer, and customer success manager.

