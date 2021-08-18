A phase-in of new rules for underwriting standards for so-called “qualified mortgages” means lenders can keep using the old rules until next year when they’re originating loans they don’t intend to sell to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

But if they want to originate mortgages that qualify for purchase or guarantee by Fannie and Freddie, lenders will need to follow the new “general QM” rule. Luckily the latest update to ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass loan origination system, release 21.2, gives lenders the flexibility to use either the old role or the new one, depending on who they’re originating the loan for.

The update “further highlights our commitment to leveraging our technology, data and industry expertise to help our clients and partners navigate the ever changing lending landscape,” said Joe Tyrrell, president of ICE Mortgage Technology, in a statement.

Lenders who meet the general QM rule are granted a legal “safe harbor” from lawsuits by borrowers, which makes it easier to bundle qualified mortgages into mortgage backed securities that are sold to investors.

The original qualified mortgage rule was adopted in 2014 in the aftermath of the 2007-08 mortgage meltdown to discourage lenders from providing risky loans. One way the original rule accomplished that was to limit each borrower’s debt-to-income ratio to 43 percent. Fannie and Freddie were granted an exemption (the “QM patch”) that allowed them to exceed that limit.

To encourage more competition between lenders, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau revamped the general QM rule by doing away with the 43 percent DTI cap, and replacing it with a price-based approach. Loans can be considered qualified mortgages if they don’t exceed limits points and fees, and charge interest rates that are within 225 basis points of the average prime offer rate.

Lenders have been allowed to use the new general QM rule since March 1, and it was slated to become mandatory on July 1. But the CFPB has pushed mandatory compliance back to Oct. 1, 2022.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced in April that they would stick to the original timetable. For applications received after July 1, and for all mortgages with settlement dates after Aug. 31, Fannie and Freddie will use the new price-based general QM rule.

Email Matt Carter

mortgages
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription