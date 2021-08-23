Reimagining real estate with a focus on transforming the industry from transactional to experiential.

Delivering the experiences that motivate today’s real estate consumers and industry professionals.

There is no other real estate company differentiating itself in the market and making waves to elevate and discover new paths to growth for its independent broker owners and sales professionals like Century 21 Real Estate. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021, it has its sights set on the next 50 as an innovator and thought leader continuing to push the industry to deliver 121% for every client every time.

“Experiences that truly stick with you are what create the most powerful force of change for consumers in today’s generation of home buyers and sellers,” explained Michael Miedler, President and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “It is this strategic mindset and vision that lives at the heart of our business and is embedded into everything that we do, from building our productivity and coaching platforms to developing our marketing and communications programs. By meaningfully redefining how our affiliated agents and brokers think, creating and measuring our impact, we are making a difference in people’s lives and the communities where we live and work.”

That difference can be measured in the increased relevance with consumers and industry professionals—as demonstrated by a 38% increase in consumer leads to CENTURY 21 sales professionals and a 72% jump in traffic to century21.com. The brand is also making its mark with the important and fast-growing Hispanic real estate category as leads from its Spanish-language website rose 65% and traffic to the site increased 29%.

“The longevity of the brand gives a comfort level to clients because they know its not not some fly-by-night operation or pop-up company that might not be around in five years,” added Joe Lins, President and CEO, CENTURY 21 Discovery, Fullerton (CA), who recently chose to renew with the CENTURY 21 brand. “When we hire new agents, they are always ‘blown away’ with all of the tools they now have access to and are excited to know that there is no need for them to invest further in any other technology.”

The brand is committed to providing its affiliated sales professionals with industry-leading products and resources that will keep them ahead of the competition. For example, it recently launched the CENTURY 21 Tracker, an AI-enabled mobile app designed to streamline communication between real estate agents and their clients and bring unique clarity and visibility to what is often a complex process by ensuring that consumers are kept up to date on every step of the journey. In addition, as part of its 50th anniversary efforts, C21 commissioned a first-of-its-kind global research study exploring the evolution of the meaning of home and how that will impact the decisions of home buyers and sellers not just in the U.S. but in markets across the globe. The research findings will culminate in an exclusive documentary airing on National Geographic in September 2021.

Recently named the #1 fastest growing franchise (in any industry) by Entrepreneur magazine, the Network’s growth continues to reinforce the CENTURY 21 brand’s position as a global powerhouse. In the three-year period from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2021, the number of CENTURY 21 affiliated agents worldwide jumped 27% to 155,000 while the number of offices skyrocketed 61.8% to more than 14,000, with the number of countries and territories where C21® offices operate a business went from 81 to 86. And this positive momentum is driving the industry’s top brokerages to reaffirm their commitment to the CENTURY 21 brand with company renewals rising 33% YOY in the last year alone.

“It’s an exciting time in our industry as innovations in technology continue to touch every aspect of our business—of life for that matter. At CENTURY 21 Award, we’re enjoying the challenge of stretching our capabilities and driving greater efficiencies to not just meet but exceed those new demands,” explained David Romero, President and CEO of CENTURY 21 Award, the brand’s fourth largest franchise nationwide that recently renewed with the brand over all other competitive bids. “We believe by recommitting to the CENTURY 21 brand, we will be able to deliver increased value to our affiliated agents and to their clients, making a huge difference in our company’s continued growth as a market leader and difference maker.”

Only time will tell if the efforts of Miedler and his team to map Century 21 Real Estate through the lens of experiences will continue to drive extraordinary growth for the family of entrepreneurs proudly calling the CENTURY 21 brand home. As it stands now, the next five decades for the CENTURY 21 brand look as promising as its first 50 years.