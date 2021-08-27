Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the week, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this week’s Inman Top 5.

Keller Williams’ big annual gathering — which this year is taking place online — comes at a pivotal time for the company.

Marc King believes price appreciation will have to slow compared to what has happened over the past year. But he’s confident that real estate agents will survive today’s period of disruption.

Price growth is likely to slow down next year, and a correction may await on a more distant horizon, but 2022 should nevertheless be a good year for home sales.

Once listed for $195 million, the historic property was rescued out of bankruptcy by a holdings company for $47 million.

Gary Keller pronounced Keller Williams a tech company in 2018. What has happened in the time since, and where does KW go from here?