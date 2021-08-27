Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the week, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this week’s Inman Top 5.

1. The biggest questions as Keller Williams begins Mega Camp

Credit: Keller Williams

Keller Williams’ big annual gathering — which this year is taking place online — comes at a pivotal time for the company.

2. Keller Williams Pres. Marc King on a hot market, iBuying and that IPO

Keller Williams

Marc King believes price appreciation will have to slow compared to what has happened over the past year. But he’s confident that real estate agents will survive today’s period of disruption.

3. Keller Williams on inflation, cooling prices, inventory uncertainty

Credit: Keller Williams

Price growth is likely to slow down next year, and a correction may await on a more distant horizon, but 2022 should nevertheless be a good year for home sales.

4. 14 years and $148M in price cuts later, the Hearst Estate finally sells

Amalfi Estates

Once listed for $195 million, the historic property was rescued out of bankruptcy by a holdings company for $47 million.

5. Keller Williams’ tech pivot wins over fans, but could face hurdles

Credit: Keller Williams

Gary Keller pronounced Keller Williams a tech company in 2018. What has happened in the time since, and where does KW go from here?

