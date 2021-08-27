A Keller Williams franchise and an indie brokerage in North Carolina announced this week that they have merged into one company that will have more than 200 agents.

The merger brought together Keller Williams Legacy and Raleigh Cary Realty. Both companies are based in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area. Keller Williams Legacy previously had about 165 agents, while Raleigh Cary Realty had 80, giving the new combined entity about 245 agents. The new company will operate under the Keller Williams Legacy banner.

The companies did not disclose financial details of the merger.

In a statement, the companies noted that they collectively brought in nearly $820 million in sales volume over the past year, and now have a goal of reaching $1 billion in 2022.

Nina Parker launched Keller Williams Legacy less than three months ago and today serves as the firm’s operating principal.

George Wilson is the president and managing partner of Raleigh Cary Realty. Wilson began his real estate career with Keller Williams in 2005, but since 2007, he has been with Raleigh Cary Realty.

Both Parker and Wilson will continue on with the combined company, with Wilson transitioning into a sales-focused role, according to the statement.

In the statement, Parker said “we are so excited to welcome George Wilson and his agents to our firm.”

“We admire their culture for being hyper-local, agent-centric, and very productive,” she continued. “With the addition of their fantastic agents we will grow to new heights as both individuals and as a company.”

Wilson also expressed excitement about the merger, and noted that previously “I was struggling to provide all the resources my agents need to succeed in the market.”

“They deserved to have even more opportunities to grow and succeed,” Wilson said. “Merging with Keller Williams Legacy provides a great refresh to our marketing and all kinds of new technology to support our agents.”

