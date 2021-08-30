You’ve heard that real estate is a “people business.” It’s true. But in this digital age, it’s also an online marketplace. New innovations and business models like iBuyers and Power Buyers make the world of selling and buying a property a whole lot easier. But with so many companies and various value propositions to sift through, it can be difficult for real estate agents to learn which ones are best for their clients. But one proptech company is giving listing agents a serious advantage over their competition.

The home selling marketplace by Zoodealio allows agents to deliver unique offers and value propositions to their clients, in real time, so they can focus on the “people” part of the real estate business and sell more homes in less time. Whether it’s delivering a cash offer on a seller’s home, turning financed buyers into cash buyers, or offering sellers a way to remodel their home before selling to maximize ROI with no out of pocket expenses, it’s all in the marketplace.

With Zoodealio, agents and brokers get a website that offers their clients exclusive access to Power Buying and iBuying solutions. This means their clients can get cash offers and other creative buying or selling options through one site—all without the need to go anywhere else.

The Offer Dashboard is like the digital grocery store shelf where clients can learn about each offering and negotiate on them directly. The agent is alerted whenever their client takes action from their Offer Dashboard, giving the agent instant feedback and the opportunity to follow up. Maybe the best part about it is that agents get to keep clients in their ecosystem.

Real estate agent Martez Logan with Revisto Real Estate Group in Phoenix, Arizona used the marketplace. “In such a competitive market where our clients need real world, efficient, and actionable solutions to help ease the transition of what can be a complicated process at times, Zoodealio was the ultimate ace of spades,” he said. “With Zoodealio’s home trade-in program, my client was successfully able to sell her home and buy a new home while netting another 20,000 on her listing! The best part, we did it all stress free and under 30 days.”

Like Logan, real estate agents have a serious competitive advantage by using Zoodealio. Not only are they able to serve their existing clientele, but they’re also able to find new listing leads by offering this new marketplace of solutions. And working with iBuyers and Power Buyers just got a whole lot easier.