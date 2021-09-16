ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the acquisition of Florida-based National Realty of Brevard.

Per its website, National Realty of Brevard is the largest and one of the oldest independent real estate companies operating in Brevard County, which is located in the east central region of the state.

“National Realty has a 50+ year heritage with a pristine reputation for excellence, and we are proud to welcome them to the ONE SIR family,” Daniel de la Vega, the president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, said in the press release. “I’m confident this talented team of agents will continue to lead the market and build on the strength and momentum within Brevard County.”

Founded in 1965 by Wesley A. Bray, the firm is now home to his daughter and CEO Gale S. Bray as well as 76 other associates. Operating in the residential, commercial and property management divisions of the market, National Realty sold over $130 million worth of real estate last year.

The acquisition will give the firm access to ONE Sotheby’s global brand recognition, network, tools and technology.

“My father always believed in running the business with integrity,” Gale Bray said in the press release. “We share a similar brand culture with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and there is a synergy in the way we operate with our agents, we are a family.”

Founded in 2008, ONE Sotheby’s International spans along Florida’s east coast serving luxury markets. The brokerage is affiliated with both the Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s International Realty brands and is home to around 1,000 agents. Currently, the firm has 22 offices located in sought-after areas including Miami, Boca Raton, Brickell, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Vero Beach and Cocoa Village.

“Over the years I have been approached by different brokerages looking to acquire our company but it was never the right fit until now,” said Bray.

Email Libertina Brandt