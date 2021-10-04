In a market where buyers outpace sellers by astronomical margins, every listing counts. And so any additional source of inventory is a highly valued prize.

Enter DropOffer—the nation’s first automated “Off-Market” real estate-focused offer submission service.

The DropOffer app is the nation’s first real estate app for expanding your “Off-Market” home search options. Patent-pending technology connects users with any home not currently on the market, opening up much-needed inventory for agents and consumers.

With just a click of a button, the app delivers access to property information and data-backed home valuations and allows consumers to submit offers directly to homeowners.

“DropOffer empowers agents with increased inventory options they can suggest to their clients, leading to stronger relationships and more sales by helping their clients find what they’re really looking for,” said Greg Burns, Co-Founder, and President of DropOffer. “We’re in a pivotal moment in the real estate industry with a major shift in the way transactions are done. DropOffer is at the forefront of this change, offering a solution that turns the Off-Market ON.”

Burns has been in the luxury real estate space as a top agent for several years. He created the DropOffer application to automatically contact and submit offers to off-market homeowners after seeing many unsolicited offers accepted for his own clients and via fellow agents.

“DropOffer is able to utilize technology and data in a whole new way — one that the real estate market hasn’t seen before,” said Kimani Clark, Co-Founder and Chief IP Counsel of DropOffer. “We’ve opened up the market in a time of great need. To help agents and consumers find a home not on the market and drop an offer with just a click to the homeowner is revolutionary.”

In a market that traditionally has about 1% of the homes in the U.S. ever going on the market, DropOffer enables agents an easy and trackable way of opening a whole new world of inventory for their clients, while allowing homeowners to sell privately and save more money.