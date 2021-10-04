In real estate, effective branding is key to building a successful, sustainable business, especially for a team. Powerful branding allows your team to elevate awareness, establish credibility, build trust, and better engage with the market. When a potential buyer or seller sets out to find the right representation, being able to stand out from a sea of real estate professionals can often come down to an expertly branded real estate identity.

Here are a few key points to consider when growing your business and branding your team.

Psychology comes into play

Have you ever heard of the Cheerleader Effect? The term, coined by two University of California researchers, found that people are often more likely to find groups more attractive than an individual. This phenomenon also found that groups were more likely to be perceived as amiable, and this perception can be leveraged when marketing your team.

Yes, experience and expertise should carry more weight than appearance, but this cognitive quirk can put increased importance on your team’s first impression. Ensuring you have high-quality, professional marketing where every detail exudes quality and professionalism, such as a professionally shot team photo, can go a long way towards solidifying your team’s brand identity and market foothold.

Visual storytelling builds recognition

One thing real estate rockstars have in common is consistent visual storytelling that resonates with their client base. Your visual story includes everything from your team logo and bios to how you structure your social media feeds; in this case, aesthetics matter. Crafting a strong visual story allows you to easily integrate your team’s identity into any marketing efforts.

But it’s important to understand that your team’s brand identity should go deeper than just what form of real estate you specialize in; it should tell the full story of who your team is. Whether you want to be the elite team that does it all or the local luxury experts, honing in on your team story will aid in demonstrating who you are. This allows would-be clients to easily recognize what you specialize in and how you can best serve them.

Strong branding is a recruitment tool

A well-integrated brand that highlights your team’s unique attributes can also help recruit and retain team talent. An established brand comes with inherent perks to agents, including a developed marketing strategy and brand recognition. Think of team branding as a matchmaking tool: you want to recruit like-minded agents who understand your values and business, and agents want to be a part of a team that “gets” them and elevates their careers. It should be a synergetic relationship—your branding draws the right talent, and that talent helps further establish your business.

Your brand is your business

When clients hire a team, they are hiring those individuals for their skills—not for their brokerage affiliation. Successful teams are dedicated to their growth and development, truly embracing the mindset that their brand is their business. That’s why it’s important for teams to connect with a brokerage that adopts a supportive role, empowering them to take ownership and control. Your brokerage shouldn’t overshadow your business, they should be more like a silent partner waiting in the wings. HomeSmart has pioneered an entrepreneurial environment that supports teams through technology, training, and beyond without relegating their brand to the sidelines.

Developing and strengthening your team brand may require extra effort, expense, time, and attention, but it pays off dividends for your real estate business. Learn more about the teams approach at Homesmart.