As agents look to get into real estate or evolve their existing careers, one of the first elements they look at is the model of the brokerage they might join—or even start.

But the fact is, a brokerage model really means one thing: how the commission is split. Whether it’s revenue sharing, flat fee, luxury, or 50/50, this one aspect is not enough to base your entire decision on.

Your business is unique. Your goals are your own. And simply choosing how you’ll get your commission doesn’t serve your future.

Choose the business model that serves your vision for yourself

It would be simple to say there is one business model that beats them all. But that isn’t true. There isn’t a right approach, there is only the most effective for you.

The brokerage model is a fee structure. The business model is about operational excellence. It’s about the services, interactions, technology, marketing, and educational opportunities that drive it forward.

5 ways to know which business model is right for you

As you consider your brokerage options, look at these aspects first—and see how Homesmart delivers on each one.

1. Does it offer evolving technology?

Homesmart has been leveraging tech solutions since 2000, with a focus on efficiency and process, not just shiny front-end apps. We built proprietary platforms such as RealSmart Agent, RealSmart Broker, and HomeSmart Client, and continue to iterate on the technology to deliver what the market needs, all to make deals get closed faster.

2. Does it give you freedom and choice in branding and marketing?

Some brokerages hand you a ready-made brand. Some brokerages give you a blank slate. Homesmart has the prestige of a nationally recognized brand but uses that to back the agent’s branding first and foremost. That gives agents the freedom and flexibility to brand themselves as best serves their business. Because your business is your brand. So Homesmart empowers you to put your brand first and have flexibility in what that looks like in your marketing assets.

3. What kind of commission models are offered?

We did say that commission structure wasn’t the only deciding factor, but it’s still a huge factor in your choice. What you want today might be different from what you want in five years. As your business and your life changes, Homesmart can deliver a commission model that best serves you.

4. Does the brokerage have the courage to evolve?

What works yesterday might not work today. Agents will ask for new tools, services, and training. But not every brokerage wants to operate from a place of flexibility or to adapt to changing needs. The Homesmart leadership team operates from a growth mindset that can be found throughout the organization. This gives us the courage to see opportunities and evaluate success without a scarcity mentality.

5. Is the brokerage location-agnostic?

Last year, a sizable portion of the working public went remote. You can’t put that genie back in the bottle. But it doesn’t work for everyone. What matters is that your brokerage offers you the structure that works for you. Homesmart does have offices, while we also empower agents to be fully remote—if that’s their choice.

Homesmart isn’t just one thing. It’s not just a commission structure or technology platform. We are a place that will help you be successful in all ways you need. Our business model is adaptability.

Learn more about how Homesmart can help you build the business you envision.