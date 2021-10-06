Los Angeles-based luxury real estate agent Mia Trudeau is moving from Hilton & Hyland to The Beverly Hills Estates, the company announced on Tuesday.

Mia Trudeau

Trudeau spent about 14 years at Hilton & Hyland and represented celebrity clients in noteworthy deals like the sale of Kenny Rogers’ Liongate Estate in Bel Air for $46.25 million in 2015.

Rayni and Branden Williams, founders of The Beverly Hills Estates, also spent over a decade at Hilton & Hyland before creating the new brokerage in November 2020 and officially opening in April 2021. Trudeau will join the company’s ranks of more than 35 agents.

“I am incredibly grateful for all of the support I received from Hilton & Hyland,” Trudeau said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the next chapter of my career at The Beverly Hills Estates.”

“We are ecstatic that Mia is joining our team and confident that her deep knowledge of the Los Angeles market and design will be an invaluable asset to our Beverly Hills Estates family,” Rayni Williams said in a statement.

While at The Beverly Hills Estates, Trudeau will also continue to run Plank & Stone, an architectural surfaces retail store and design house she launched in 2018.

“We look forward to forming an incredible collaboration with Mia and working together to continue to sell incredible properties in Los Angeles and beyond,” Williams added.

