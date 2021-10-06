Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas is the third affiliate to launch in the Caribbean and the 14th firm to join Corcoran’s affiliate network since its launch.

The Corcoran Group’s latest affiliate has launched in the Caribbean with Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas. The addition marks the third affiliate in the Caribbean and the first in the Bahamas for New York-based Corcoran.

“I am thrilled to continue such an exciting global trajectory into the Bahamas,” Pamela Liebman, the president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement. “Not only are we expanding our network in a stunning part of the world, but we’re welcoming a group of incredibly talented real estate professionals in yet another key second-home market, creating even more opportunity for all of our affiliated agents and clients.”

Last year, The Corcoran Group started the Corcoran Affiliate Network. The first affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, launched in February 2020 and merged Zephyr Real Estate in San Francisco and Oliver Luxury Real Estate, which serves the Lake Tahoe and Reno markets.

Since then, 14 others have launched in markets including Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, Northern Florida, Hawaii, New York’s Westchester, Charlotte and now, the Bahamas.

Founded in 1973, Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas is located in Nassau and serves popular markets including Albany, Old Fort Bay, Lyford Cay, and Harbour Island. The firm works with high-end home sales, property development, vacation and beachfront properties and private islands, according to an announcement.

As a member of the affiliates network, the firm will have access to the Corcoran brand, resources including training and marketing tools, and a wider network within the industry and among consumers.

“Corcoran’s newest area code is in the Bahamas, and I couldn’t be happier that we’ve joined such a successful, established brand,” Gavin Christie, operations lead of Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas, said in a statement. “We have lofty goals to increase our agent productivity and expand our footprint in the Bahamas, and we cannot wait to get started on bringing our business and name to the next level.”

