Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas is the third affiliate to launch in the Caribbean and the 14th firm to join Corcoran’s affiliate network since its launch.

The Corcoran Group’s latest affiliate has launched in the Caribbean with Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas. The addition marks the third affiliate in the Caribbean and the first in the Bahamas for New York-based Corcoran. 

“I am thrilled to continue such an exciting global trajectory into the Bahamas,” Pamela Liebman, the president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement. “Not only are we  expanding our network in a stunning part of the world, but we’re welcoming a group of incredibly talented real estate professionals in yet another key second-home market, creating even more opportunity for all of  our affiliated agents and clients.” 

Last year, The Corcoran Group started the Corcoran Affiliate Network. The first affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, launched in February 2020 and merged Zephyr Real Estate in San Francisco and Oliver Luxury Real Estate, which serves the Lake Tahoe and Reno markets.

Since then, 14 others have launched in markets including Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, Northern Florida, Hawaii, New York’s Westchester, Charlotte and now, the Bahamas. 

Founded in 1973, Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas is located in Nassau and serves popular markets including Albany, Old Fort Bay, Lyford Cay, and Harbour Island. The firm works with high-end home sales, property development, vacation and beachfront properties and private islands, according to an announcement. 

As a member of the affiliates network, the firm will have access to the Corcoran brand, resources including training and marketing tools, and a wider network within the industry and among consumers. 

“Corcoran’s newest area code is in the Bahamas, and I couldn’t be happier that we’ve joined such a successful, established brand,” Gavin Christie, operations lead of Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas, said in a statement. “We have lofty goals to increase our agent productivity and expand  our footprint in the Bahamas, and we cannot wait to get started on bringing our business and name to the  next level.”

Email Libertina Brandt

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect Las Vegas is less than 3 weeks away. Use your Select discount to take $100 off.Register Now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription