Flyhomes has expanded into three additional California markets and tapped Kayti Sullivan, formerly of Yelp and The RealReal, as its first chief revenue officer, the company announced Thursday.

With the latest expansion, Flyhomes now operates in Riverside, Sacramento and Stockton, adding to services it already offers in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, Fremont, Pasadena, Oakland and San Gabriel. A typical home in Riverside, Sacramento and Stockton sells in eight to nine days, around half the national average, according to Flyhome.

“A home is the single biggest purchase most people will ever make, and the traditional process of making that purchase is fraught with obstacles, stress, and worry,” Tushar Garg, Flyhomes CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “Our approach — which brings every step of the process under one roof — helps buyers separate fear from risk to make more informed decisions. We are thrilled to bring our reimagined real estate process to create radically different experiences for homebuyers and sellers in Riverside, Sacramento, and Stockton.”

In addition to the expansion, the company has tapped Sullivan as its first chief revenue officer. The former The RealReal chief revenue officer has served as an advisor to Flyhomes since January.

Prior to Flyhomes, Sullivan served as chief revenue officer at The RealReal. Before that, she helped spearhead the growth of Yelp.

“I am thrilled to be joining the executive team at Flyhomes,” Sullivan said in a statement. “During my time as an advisor it was evident to me the tremendous opportunity in front of the business, combined with the right leadership team and culture to execute. I believe deeply in the mission of the company, and hope to bring my experience scaling teams and operations to a multibillion dollar space that is fundamentally broken from a consumer experience perspective.”

Since launching in 2016, Flyhomes has helped buyers close on $2.9 billion worth of homes. The company offers various services, including cash-purchasing power to buyers, price guarantees to homesellers and in-house mortgage services.

