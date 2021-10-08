OnTrack Agent is an online resource for real estate agents to access coaching, training and other resources to assist in business growth.

A new, national resource has emerged in beta mode for real estate agents and service providers in coaching, training and business consulting.

OnTrack Agent is a web-based network for industry practitioners to strengthen their business, primarily designed for agents to seek expert advice in a variety of critical areas, ranging from technology consulting to outsourced blog writing.

Shelley Zavitz, a Portland, Oregon, real estate agent and author of Your First 365 Days In Real Estate, is the mind behind OnTrack Agent. Zavitz’s goal was to create a centralized destination for training, coaching and mentorship.

Real estate professionals are able to create accounts, build profiles and look for matching mentors and trainers.

There are opportunities to purchase services from approved providers, who can also build profiles to offer free or paid content and expertise. Email campaigns, display ads and other forms of digital outreach are available to vendors as well.

Easy access and fast connections for agents, brokers and teams were emphasized in the project’s development, which was led by 3SixtyFive, a creative services and digital marketing agency and division of real estate technology company, Elm Street Technologies.

“I know so many amazing trainers and coaches who lack the resources to effectively promote their services to the real estate community,” Zavitz said in the press release. “And I know that real estate agents like myself would like more choice on who influences my business. The one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t really work for me.”

Coaching is a highly profitable business within the real estate space, but it can be hard to access for a large component of the industry, whether as a result of cost or knowing who to hire. OnTrack Agent’s approach could help generate competition among providers and offer agents more selection.

Zavitz points out in the press release that the first two years of being in real estate are the most challenging, claiming about 80 percent of recent licensees.

Referring to 2020 National Association of Realtors (NAR) Members report, Zavitz said the average agent starting out makes around $8,500 per year, making professional training and business advisory services hard to leverage.

“I just kept thinking that if we provided more access to new ideas, tools, resources and people, would it move that needle at all?” she said. “I believe it will.”

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.